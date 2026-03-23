Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:QQMG)

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0436 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQMG stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.32. 22,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,715. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.34 million, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $44.04.

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The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

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