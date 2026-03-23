First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) & FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA) Head to Head Analysis

FB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBLA – Get Free Report) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FB Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FB Bancorp -3.08% -0.81% -0.22% First Guaranty Bancshares -25.11% -20.76% -1.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FB Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FB Bancorp 1 0 0 0 1.00 First Guaranty Bancshares 1 1 0 0 1.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

39.5% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of FB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

FB Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FB Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FB Bancorp $52.14 million 5.16 -$6.21 million $0.15 90.40 First Guaranty Bancshares $246.45 million 0.51 $12.45 million ($4.13) -1.98

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than FB Bancorp. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About FB Bancorp

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FB Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc. is based in New Orleans.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities. The company provides loans, such as non-farm, non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, multifamily loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, and consumer and other loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals, and individuals. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including credit cards, mobile deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, online and mobile banking, automated teller machines, and online bill pay; provides additional solutions, such as merchant services, remote deposit capture, and lockbox services to business customers; and invests a portion of its assets in securities issued by the United States Government and its agencies, state and municipal obligations, corporate debt securities, mutual funds, and equity securities, as well as invests in mortgage-backed securities primarily issued or guaranteed by United States Government agencies or enterprises. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

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