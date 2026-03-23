Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This is a 25.6% increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ PHO traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.76. 64,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $74.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.93.

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PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries. The Fund invests in the sector such, such as industrials, utilities, healthcare, information technology and materials.

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