Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1046 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This is a 25.6% increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 1.4%
NASDAQ PHO traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.76. 64,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $74.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.93.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.