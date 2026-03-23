Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Purchases $13,000.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) Director Lou Orfanos purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691. This represents a 45.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thryv Trading Up 6.8%

THRY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.97. 679,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,542. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97.

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Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.62). Thryv had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $191.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.25 million. Research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thryv

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Thryv by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 114,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 86,289 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THRY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Thryv from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Thryv from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thryv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

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About Thryv

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Thryv Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:THRY) is a software and technology solutions provider focused on helping small- and medium-sized businesses manage customer relationships, marketing and communications, appointments and payments through a unified platform. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company delivers cloud-based software designed to simplify administrative tasks and enable business owners to engage with customers across multiple channels.

At the core of Thryv’s offerings is its flagship Thryv software platform, which combines customer relationship management (CRM) tools, automated marketing and social media management, online scheduling, invoicing and payment processing.

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