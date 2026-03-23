Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Insider David Todd Stevens Sells 49,708 Shares

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) insider David Todd Stevens sold 49,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $1,591,650.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 436,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,963,569.78. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Todd Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, February 18th, David Todd Stevens sold 26,057 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $833,824.00.

Figure Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Figure Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,102,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,032. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.03. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Figure Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:FIGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $157.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Figure Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Figure Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGR. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Figure Technology Solutions from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Texas Capital raised Figure Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded Figure Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Figure Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Figure Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

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Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

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Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.

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