ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Randall Fields Sells 7,500 Shares

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $60,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,200. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ReposiTrak Stock Up 0.2%

ReposiTrak stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.49. ReposiTrak Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85.

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ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter. ReposiTrak had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 30.62%.

ReposiTrak Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. ReposiTrak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

TRAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRAK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in ReposiTrak by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ReposiTrak by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ReposiTrak by 397.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReposiTrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReposiTrak in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

ReposiTrak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ReposiTrak, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TRAK, is a provider of cloud-based supply chain compliance and transparency solutions. The company’s platform enables retailers, suppliers and manufacturers to manage, share and validate product data throughout the supply chain. Through its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, ReposiTrak helps organizations ensure adherence to regulatory requirements, industry standards and retailer-specific guidelines for food safety, sustainability, labeling and quality assurance.

At the core of ReposiTrak’s offerings is its DataHub, a centralized repository that captures critical information such as product specifications, certifications, catch-weight data, temperature logs and recall notifications.

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