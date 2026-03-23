Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Review

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Dynagas LNG Partners to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynagas LNG Partners’ competitors have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dynagas LNG Partners and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynagas LNG Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dynagas LNG Partners Competitors 604 1621 1691 101 2.32

Profitability

As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 6.62%. Given Dynagas LNG Partners’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dynagas LNG Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners 39.36% 15.20% 6.96% Dynagas LNG Partners Competitors 1.41% -207.09% -0.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners $156.62 million $61.65 million 3.08 Dynagas LNG Partners Competitors $7.07 billion $250.84 million 15.35

Dynagas LNG Partners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dynagas LNG Partners. Dynagas LNG Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Dynagas LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Dynagas LNG Partners pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 87.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Dynagas LNG Partners is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dynagas LNG Partners competitors beat Dynagas LNG Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

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