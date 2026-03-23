Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) EVP Mithu Bhargava Sells 59,725 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 59,725 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total transaction of $6,248,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,569.48. This represents a 78.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 2.5%

IRM stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.10. 1,566,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.71 and a beta of 1.13. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $115.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.41.

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Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 720.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 17,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Bayban bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRM. Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.60.

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About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.

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