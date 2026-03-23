Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3277 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This is a 1.4% increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.07. 4,460,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,678. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.05. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $262.23. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

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About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

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The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

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