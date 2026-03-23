Insider Selling: Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Insider Sells 29,133 Shares of Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Moura sold 29,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $775,811.79. Following the sale, the insider owned 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,547.05. The trade was a 12.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

HRTG traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $822.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.95. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $215.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.60 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 23.08%. Research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 514.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 64,298 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 526,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 216,019 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 829.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 112,288 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage Insurance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRTG

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HRTG) is a property and casualty insurance holding company that offers homeowners insurance and related coverage products in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the firm underwrites standard and non-standard personal lines insurance, including homeowners, dwelling fire, flood, and condominium policies. Heritage leverages a network of independent insurance agents to distribute its products across select regional markets, with an emphasis on serving property owners in areas prone to severe weather events.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, Heritage Insurance has grown to become one of the leading providers of residential property insurance in the state.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.