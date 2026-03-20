CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.3140 and last traded at $24.3140, with a volume of 8243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded CSL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded CSL from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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CSL Price Performance

CSL Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

(Get Free Report)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS: CSLLY) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia that develops, manufactures and delivers a range of plasma-derived and recombinant therapeutics, vaccines and related services. Its principal businesses include CSL Behring, which focuses on specialty biotherapies for bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema and other serious conditions; Seqirus, an influenza vaccine company formed following CSL’s acquisition of Novartis’ influenza vaccine business; and CSL Plasma, a network of plasma collection centers that supplies the raw material for many of its therapies.

The company’s product portfolio spans immunoglobulins, clotting factor concentrates, albumin and other protein-based treatments used in the management of chronic and acute rare diseases, as well as seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.

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