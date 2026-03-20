Leibman Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Leibman Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,279 shares during the quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE TSM opened at $338.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 28.36%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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