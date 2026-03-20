Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.99 EPS

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $2.99, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $42.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a negative net margin of 103.65%.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of ASMB opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $435.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.11.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $40.00 price objective on Assembly Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 42.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after buying an additional 248,287 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the third quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $3,120,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assembly Biosciences

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Assembly Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis D virus (HDV) infections. The company’s core expertise lies in small-molecule modulation of viral proteins and host-targeted pathways to achieve sustained viral suppression and potential functional cure. Assembly’s research model integrates medicinal chemistry, structural biology and translational virology to advance its pipeline from early discovery through clinical development.

The company’s lead programs include core protein allosteric modulators (CpAMs) designed to disrupt the HBV lifecycle by interfering with capsid assembly and viral DNA replication, as well as prenylation inhibitors targeting the HDV lifecycle.

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