Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,640,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,239,277,000 after buying an additional 611,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American Tower by 24.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,666,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,328 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,888,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,822,000 after acquiring an additional 208,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $1,371,875,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,659,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur bought 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,640.80. This trade represents a 117.92% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $182.70 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $166.88 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.66.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Tower from $217.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.