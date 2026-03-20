Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $16.96 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total transaction of $15,338,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,606 shares in the company, valued at $54,975,125.30. This trade represents a 21.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 5,371 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.38, for a total value of $3,369,657.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,693 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,334.34. The trade was a 29.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 45,957 shares of company stock worth $29,862,109 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. Weiss Ratings downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $579.85 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $769.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $648.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $664.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.01). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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