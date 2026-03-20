SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance

Shares of SLS stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $740.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.18. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SELLAS Life Sciences Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of SELLAS Life Sciences Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 89.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of active cellular immunotherapies for cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, SELLAS specializes in targeting the Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT1) antigen, a protein commonly overexpressed in a range of hematologic and solid tumors. Since its founding, the company has built a pipeline around the use of peptide-based vaccines designed to train the patient’s own immune system to recognize and attack WT1-positive cancer cells.

The company’s lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is an investigational multi-peptide vaccine directed against WT1.

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