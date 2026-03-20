Park National Corp OH Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 441.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,737 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its stake in Caterpillar by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 52,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

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Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $688.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $789.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $700.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total value of $7,261,081.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,001,197.95. This represents a 20.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total transaction of $26,656,109.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,524,818. The trade was a 47.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,950 shares of company stock valued at $94,327,990. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar’s push into servicing data centers is getting attention as a potential new, higher-margin end market that could diversify revenue beyond construction and mining — a thesis that could support a re-rating if execution scales. Read More.

Caterpillar’s push into servicing data centers is getting attention as a potential new, higher-margin end market that could diversify revenue beyond construction and mining — a thesis that could support a re-rating if execution scales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product leadership: Caterpillar detailed its 2026 backhoe lineup and market trends, reinforcing its competitive position in earthmoving equipment and offering guidance for fleet customers — positive for replacement demand and aftermarket revenue. Read More.

Product leadership: Caterpillar detailed its 2026 backhoe lineup and market trends, reinforcing its competitive position in earthmoving equipment and offering guidance for fleet customers — positive for replacement demand and aftermarket revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market expansion tailwinds: A new GCC construction machinery market report names Caterpillar as a key player and projects regional market growth through 2031, supporting longer-term demand prospects in the Middle East. Read More.

Market expansion tailwinds: A new GCC construction machinery market report names Caterpillar as a key player and projects regional market growth through 2031, supporting longer-term demand prospects in the Middle East. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest/coverage: CAT is being flagged as a “trending” stock on platforms (Zacks/Yahoo), which can increase volume and short-term volatility but doesn’t change fundamentals. Read More. Read More.

Investor interest/coverage: CAT is being flagged as a “trending” stock on platforms (Zacks/Yahoo), which can increase volume and short-term volatility but doesn’t change fundamentals. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate tech/tools: History Factory launched an enterprise AI product and lists Caterpillar among clients — useful for internal knowledge and IR but unlikely to move near-term revenue materially. Read More.

Corporate tech/tools: History Factory launched an enterprise AI product and lists Caterpillar among clients — useful for internal knowledge and IR but unlikely to move near-term revenue materially. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market sell-off pressure: Caterpillar was singled out among laggards during a broad Dow decline, which directly pressured the stock today as investors rotated out of cyclical industrials. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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