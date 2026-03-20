Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Boosts Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $17,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 88.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $816,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 34,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,376.40. This represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $133.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $146.49. The stock has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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