Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a 16.7% increase from Arcos Dorados’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Arcos Dorados has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Arcos Dorados has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arcos Dorados to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

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Arcos Dorados Stock Down 0.2%

ARCO opened at $7.68 on Friday. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc is the largest independent McDonald’s franchisee in the world, operating under an exclusive license agreement with McDonald’s Corporation. The company develops, owns and operates quick-service restaurants, offering the full McDonald’s menu, including hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, sides, desserts and McCafé beverages. In addition to restaurant operations, Arcos Dorados manages supply chain logistics, property development, training and support services for its franchise network.

Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, Arcos Dorados serves 20 markets across Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Uruguay.

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