Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $18.53 Million Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,593 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $18,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,483,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,719,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,273 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,450,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,847,000 after purchasing an additional 385,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,675,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,885,000 after purchasing an additional 692,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,957,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.95.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.5%

MNST stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. Monster Beverage Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.73 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.73.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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