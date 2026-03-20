Citigroup Cuts Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $131.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $136.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RYTM. Telsey Advisory Group set a $143.00 price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

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Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.2%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $122.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.60.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.16 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.56%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 4,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $444,025.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,190,445.12. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $502,789.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,329.60. This represents a 97.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 27,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,955 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Rhythm Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA approval for a new indication — The FDA approved IMCIVREE® (setmelanotide) for patients with acquired hypothalamic obesity, making it the first and only approved therapy for this rare, difficult‑to‑treat condition; this expands the commercial opportunity and is the primary catalyst for the stock rally today. FDA Approval Release

FDA approval for a new indication — The FDA approved IMCIVREE® (setmelanotide) for patients with acquired hypothalamic obesity, making it the first and only approved therapy for this rare, difficult‑to‑treat condition; this expands the commercial opportunity and is the primary catalyst for the stock rally today. Positive Sentiment: Some broker price targets remain elevated — An American Banking News aggregation shows broker price targets (one cited at $133.19), which supports upside narratives among buy‑side holders. Broker PT Coverage

Some broker price targets remain elevated — An American Banking News aggregation shows broker price targets (one cited at $133.19), which supports upside narratives among buy‑side holders. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright trims price target but keeps a Buy — HC Wainwright lowered its PT to $100 (from $110) and continues to rate RYTM a Buy, which tempers the bullish view though still implying upside from current levels. Coverage Note

HC Wainwright trims price target but keeps a Buy — HC Wainwright lowered its PT to $100 (from $110) and continues to rate RYTM a Buy, which tempers the bullish view though still implying upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation commentary after share weakness — Coverage pieces are reassessing valuation given recent volatility and long‑term returns; useful context for investors thinking about entry points. Valuation Article

Valuation commentary after share weakness — Coverage pieces are reassessing valuation given recent volatility and long‑term returns; useful context for investors thinking about entry points. Negative Sentiment: Late‑stage trial failure for a lead indication — Rhythm reported a late‑stage weight‑loss trial setback for IMCIVREE in certain rare obesity populations, a development that previously drove shares lower and raises questions about broader label expansion and near‑term upside. Trial Failure Report

Late‑stage trial failure for a lead indication — Rhythm reported a late‑stage weight‑loss trial setback for IMCIVREE in certain rare obesity populations, a development that previously drove shares lower and raises questions about broader label expansion and near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms issue pessimistic forecasts / lower expectations — Bank of America and RBC published negative outlooks, and Citizens JMP and Needham also lowered expectations; these analyst moves increase downward pressure and suggest elevated near‑term volatility. Bank of America Forecast RBC Forecast Citizens JMP Needham

Multiple firms issue pessimistic forecasts / lower expectations — Bank of America and RBC published negative outlooks, and Citizens JMP and Needham also lowered expectations; these analyst moves increase downward pressure and suggest elevated near‑term volatility. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered near‑term EPS estimate — The firm reduced its Q3 2027 EPS forecast (to $0.33 from $0.42), signaling tempered near‑term revenue/earnings visibility despite the approval and ongoing commercialization work.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin‐4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

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