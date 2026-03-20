MasTec (MTZ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MasTec (NYSE: MTZ):
- 3/13/2026 – MasTec had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $271.00 to $348.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2026 – MasTec was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 3/2/2026 – MasTec had its price target raised by Mizuho from $254.00 to $362.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – MasTec had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wolfe Research. They now have a $326.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – MasTec had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – MasTec had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $284.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – MasTec had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $274.00 to $347.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – MasTec had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $249.00 to $348.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – MasTec had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $264.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – MasTec had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $270.00 to $356.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – MasTec had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $225.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2026 – MasTec was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.
- 2/14/2026 – MasTec was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.
- 1/26/2026 – MasTec had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $248.00 to $284.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2026 – MasTec was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.
- 1/23/2026 – MasTec had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2026 – MasTec is now covered by Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/23/2026 – MasTec is now covered by Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,394. This trade represents a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.
The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.
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