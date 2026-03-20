MasTec (MTZ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MasTec (NYSE: MTZ):

3/13/2026 – MasTec had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $271.00 to $348.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – MasTec was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

3/2/2026 – MasTec had its price target raised by Mizuho from $254.00 to $362.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – MasTec had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wolfe Research. They now have a $326.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2026 – MasTec had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – MasTec had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $284.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – MasTec had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $274.00 to $347.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – MasTec had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $249.00 to $348.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – MasTec had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $264.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – MasTec had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $270.00 to $356.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – MasTec had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $225.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2026 – MasTec was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

2/14/2026 – MasTec was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

1/26/2026 – MasTec had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $248.00 to $284.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2026 – MasTec was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

1/23/2026 – MasTec had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – MasTec is now covered by Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2026 – MasTec is now covered by Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,394. This trade represents a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

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MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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