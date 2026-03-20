Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$68.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$69.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities raised Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Desjardins increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$75.38.

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Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 2.1%

POW traded up C$1.32 on Friday, hitting C$65.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,090. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.58. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$47.05 and a 12-month high of C$74.91.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of C$8.84 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.9289678 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Corp. of Canada is a diversified holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors through its controlling interests in Power Financial. Power Financial in turn holds controlling interests in Great-West Life (an insurance conglomerate), IGM Financial (Canada’s largest nonbank asset manager), and Pargesa (a holding company with interests in European companies). Power Corp. bought out the remaining shares of Power Financial in February 2020.

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