Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Trading Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $10.87. 4,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 43,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Ramaco Resources Trading Down 4.1%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.77 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $128.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METCB. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 574.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) is a U.S.-based coal company focused on the exploration, development and production of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company’s operations encompass both surface and underground mining in the central Appalachian Basin, where it seeks to capitalize on the region’s high-quality, low-ash coal reserves. Ramaco’s product portfolio includes metallurgical coking coal used in steelmaking, as well as steam coal for power generation, with an emphasis on meeting the exacting specifications of industrial customers.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Ramaco Resources has assembled a strategic acreage position in southern West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania.

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