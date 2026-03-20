DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2026

Shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPFGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.80 and last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut DCC from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCC

DCC Trading Down 10.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.93.

About DCC

(Get Free Report)

DCC plc is an international sales, marketing and support services group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Trading on the London Stock Exchange since 1994 and quoted over-the-counter in the U.S. as DCCPF, the company operates through three core divisions—Energy, Healthcare and Technology—providing a broad portfolio of essential products and services to customers across Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

The Energy division distributes fuels and energy solutions including liquefied petroleum gas, heating oil, autogas, aviation fuels and renewable energy products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.