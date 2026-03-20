DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.80 and last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut DCC from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

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DCC Trading Down 10.4%

About DCC

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.93.

(Get Free Report)

DCC plc is an international sales, marketing and support services group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Trading on the London Stock Exchange since 1994 and quoted over-the-counter in the U.S. as DCCPF, the company operates through three core divisions—Energy, Healthcare and Technology—providing a broad portfolio of essential products and services to customers across Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

The Energy division distributes fuels and energy solutions including liquefied petroleum gas, heating oil, autogas, aviation fuels and renewable energy products.

Further Reading

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