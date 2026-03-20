BMO Capital Markets Cuts AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$24.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACQ. ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut AutoCanada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$35.50 to C$39.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.18.

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AutoCanada Price Performance

ACQ stock traded up C$0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting C$17.25. 277,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,434. The stock has a market cap of C$398.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$14.00 and a one year high of C$35.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.20.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. AutoCanada had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Equities analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 2.4311927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key AutoCanada News

Here are the key news stories impacting AutoCanada this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts still have price targets above the current share price (examples: National Bank C$24, ATB Cormark C$22, Canaccord C$22, RBC C$18), leaving potential upside if operational headwinds ease or guidance improves. BayStreet Analyst Ratings

Several analysts still have price targets above the current share price (examples: National Bank C$24, ATB Cormark C$22, Canaccord C$22, RBC C$18), leaving potential upside if operational headwinds ease or guidance improves. Neutral Sentiment: ATB Cormark lowered its price target to C$22 and set a “sector perform” rating — a cautious stance that reduces near-term enthusiasm but still implies upside vs. current levels. ATB Cormark PT Cut

ATB Cormark lowered its price target to C$22 and set a “sector perform” rating — a cautious stance that reduces near-term enthusiasm but still implies upside vs. current levels. Neutral Sentiment: RBC trimmed its target to C$18 (a small implied upside). The cut lowers expectations but the target remains near-term achievable if results stabilize. RBC PT Cut

RBC trimmed its target to C$18 (a small implied upside). The cut lowers expectations but the target remains near-term achievable if results stabilize. Negative Sentiment: Canaccord downgraded AutoCanada from “buy” to “hold” and slashed its target from C$42 to C$22 — a significant reduction in conviction that pressures sentiment. Canaccord Downgrade

Canaccord downgraded AutoCanada from “buy” to “hold” and slashed its target from C$42 to C$22 — a significant reduction in conviction that pressures sentiment. Negative Sentiment: National Bank Financial downgraded the stock from “outperform” to “hold” and lowered its target to C$24, signaling reduced near-term confidence despite a still-higher target number. National Bank Downgrade TickerReport

National Bank Financial downgraded the stock from “outperform” to “hold” and lowered its target to C$24, signaling reduced near-term confidence despite a still-higher target number. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results disappointed: AutoCanada reported a C($0.06) EPS, a negative net margin (-0.18%) and negative ROE (-1.67%) on C$1.12B revenue — an earnings miss and margin pressure that justify analyst caution. Earnings Release / Call

Q4 results disappointed: AutoCanada reported a C($0.06) EPS, a negative net margin (-0.18%) and negative ROE (-1.67%) on C$1.12B revenue — an earnings miss and margin pressure that justify analyst caution. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage flagged market headwinds and an internal overhaul as key drags on the quarter, reinforcing negative sentiment and explaining recent share weakness. MarketWatch: Shares Slide

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc operates car dealerships in Canada. The company offers new and used vehicles, spare parts, maintenance services, and customer financing. AutoCanada retails brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Mini, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Fiat, Mitsubishi, and Subaru. The majority of revenue is generated in the new-vehicles sales segment.

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