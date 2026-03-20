GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Shares Up 6.5% – Time to Buy?

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.18 and last traded at $45.05. 815 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNNDY shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GN Store Nord from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GN Store Nord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GN Store Nord from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GN Store Nord currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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GN Store Nord Stock Up 4.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97.

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.16). GN Store Nord had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $738.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that GN Store Nord will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GN Store Nord Company Profile

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GN Store Nord A/S is a Denmark‐based technology company specializing in intelligent audio solutions. The group operates through two primary business units: GN Hearing, which develops and manufactures advanced hearing aids and associated hearing care technologies, and GN Audio, which produces professional and consumer headsets under the Jabra brand. GN Store Nord’s product portfolio spans digital hearing devices, wireless headsets, speakerphones and earbuds, all designed to enhance communication and improve listening experiences for individuals and enterprises alike.

Under the GN Hearing division, the company offers a range of hearing aids and wireless accessories that leverage digital signal processing, artificial intelligence and direct audio streaming.

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