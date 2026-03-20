West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Stock Price Up 5.9% – Time to Buy?

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $21.05. 2,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 20,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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West Japan Railway Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.34%. West Japan Railway has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.680 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Japan Railway will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

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West Japan Railway Company (OTCMKTS: WJRYY), commonly known as JR West, is one of the regional passenger railway operators formed in 1987 following the privatization of Japanese National Railways. Headquartered in Osaka, JR West manages a comprehensive rail network across western Honshu, providing vital transportation links that facilitate daily commuting, intercity travel, and regional tourism. As an American Depositary Receipt (ADR)–listed issuer, the company offers international investors access to its operations through trading on OTC markets in the United States.

JR West’s core business centers on passenger rail services, including high-speed Shinkansen lines and an extensive range of conventional rail routes.

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