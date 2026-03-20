Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for STUB (STUB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for STUB (NYSE: STUB):

3/7/2026 – STUB was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

3/5/2026 – STUB had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $20.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – STUB had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from $18.00.

3/5/2026 – STUB had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from $22.00.

2/24/2026 – STUB had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Guggenheim.

2/21/2026 – STUB was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

2/18/2026 – STUB was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. from “sell” to “neutral”.

2/7/2026 – STUB was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

1/29/2026 – STUB is now covered by Craig Hallum. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2026 – STUB was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

1/20/2026 – STUB is now covered by Citigroup Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott Michael Fitzgerald sold 28,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $217,444.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 77,961 shares in the company, valued at $597,181.26. The trade was a 26.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

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