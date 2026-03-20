Hermes International (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Hermes International SA – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 76,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 61,840 shares.The stock last traded at $194.3150 and had previously closed at $202.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HESAY. HSBC upgraded shares of Hermes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hermes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Hermes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Hermes International Trading Down 6.6%

About Hermes International

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.24.

(Get Free Report)

Hermès International is a French luxury goods company renowned for its high-end leather goods, scarves, ready-to-wear apparel, watches, jewelry, fragrances and home accessories. Founded in 1837 as a harness and bridle workshop, the firm has evolved into one of the world’s most recognizable luxury maisons, known for artisanal craftsmanship, quality materials and a focus on timeless design. The company is headquartered in Paris and maintains a strong heritage identity that influences its product development and brand positioning.

Key product categories include leather goods and iconic handbags, silk scarves and ties, fashion and accessories, timepieces and fine jewelry, as well as fragrances and selected home collections.

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