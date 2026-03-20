Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Lowered to C$100.00 at Scotiabank

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s previous close.

PBH has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$117.82.

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Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of PBH stock traded down C$0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$86.16. The company had a trading volume of 173,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$99.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$97.05. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$72.57 and a one year high of C$106.79. The firm has a market cap of C$3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Premium Brands had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 6.039823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

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Premium Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in specialty food manufacturing, premium food distribution, and wholesale businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, and Washington State. The company’s business segments include Specialty Foods, Premium Food Distribution, and Corporate. The Specialty Foods segment consists of its specialty food manufacturing businesses, which contributes about two-thirds of the group revenue; the Premium Food Distribution segment consists of the company’s distribution and wholesale businesses; the Corporate segment includes the company’s head office activities along with its finance and information systems.

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