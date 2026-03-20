iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 94,449 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 496% from the previous session’s volume of 15,847 shares.The stock last traded at $67.69 and had previously closed at $68.36.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.5%

The company has a market cap of $572.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.09.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization. ISCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.