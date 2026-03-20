Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at Gerdes Energy Research

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) was downgraded by analysts at Gerdes Energy Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CVE. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.67.

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Cenovus Energy Price Performance

CVE traded up C$0.43 on Friday, hitting C$34.68. 7,828,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,906,049. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.80. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$14.48 and a one year high of C$34.84. The firm has a market cap of C$65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of C$10.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.2619279 EPS for the current year.

About Cenovus Energy

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Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

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