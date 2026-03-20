Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Shares Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.2550. 1,110,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,133,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMQ. TD Securities upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Cormark upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

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Trilogy Metals Trading Down 8.2%

Insider Activity at Trilogy Metals

The firm has a market capitalization of $549.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30.

In related news, Director William L. Iggiagruk Hensley sold 25,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $110,470.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,536.40. This trade represents a 57.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trilogy Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing high‐value copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver projects in northwestern Alaska. The company’s flagship asset lies within the Ambler mining district, where it has assembled over 100,000 acres of mineral rights. Through systematic exploration programs, Trilogy Metals seeks to delineate and expand polymetallic deposits in one of the world’s richest base and precious metal regions.

The centerpiece of Trilogy’s portfolio is the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP), which includes the Arctic copper‐zinc‐lead‐gold‐silver deposit and the Bornite copper deposit.

Further Reading

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