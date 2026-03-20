Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.50. 372,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,531,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Green Plains from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPRE

Green Plains Stock Down 7.1%

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $428.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,696,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,025,000 after acquiring an additional 645,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Green Plains by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after buying an additional 85,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,187,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,438,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,823,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 966,069 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,686,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,525,000 after purchasing an additional 712,337 shares during the period.

About Green Plains

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Green Plains Inc is a leading producer of fuel-grade ethanol and related co-products in the United States. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company operates an integrated network of biorefineries that convert corn and other grains into renewable fuels. Through its production facilities, Green Plains supplies ethanol to domestic fuel markets and export channels, supporting efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote cleaner-burning transportation options.

Beyond ethanol, Green Plains manufactures a range of co-products that add value throughout the agricultural supply chain.

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