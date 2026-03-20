Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) CEO Brett Mcbrayer Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) CEO Brett Mcbrayer bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $50,025.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 585,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,825.77. This represents a 1.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE AP opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $142.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

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Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.37 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Group One Trading LLC grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AP. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

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Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation is a U.S.-based specialty metals manufacturer that produces cast and forged components for a range of industrial markets. The company’s primary offerings include custom-designed forged rolls, grinding rolls and specialty bars for the steel and metal processing industries. In addition, Ampco-Pittsburgh supplies precision couplings, gears and die components for original equipment manufacturers in sectors such as mining, power generation and heavy machinery.

The company operates multiple production facilities in North America, where it employs advanced melting, heat-treating and machining processes to deliver components with tight tolerances and enhanced wear resistance.

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