Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) CEO Brett Mcbrayer Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) CEO Brett Mcbrayer bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $50,025.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 585,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,825.77. This represents a 1.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 1.5%
NYSE AP opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $142.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.70.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.37 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AP. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation is a U.S.-based specialty metals manufacturer that produces cast and forged components for a range of industrial markets. The company’s primary offerings include custom-designed forged rolls, grinding rolls and specialty bars for the steel and metal processing industries. In addition, Ampco-Pittsburgh supplies precision couplings, gears and die components for original equipment manufacturers in sectors such as mining, power generation and heavy machinery.
The company operates multiple production facilities in North America, where it employs advanced melting, heat-treating and machining processes to deliver components with tight tolerances and enhanced wear resistance.
Further Reading
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