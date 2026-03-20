LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.82 and last traded at $34.5950. 256,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 428,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGIH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.63.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LGIH

LGI Homes Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 20.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $783.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.88.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.25%.The business had revenue of $473.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LGI Homes

In related news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $56,880.12. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 21,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,940.64. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 7,211 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $303,150.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,501.60. This represents a 25.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,451 shares of company stock worth $943,840. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 75.5% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 106.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 1,759.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) is a residential homebuilder primarily focused on serving first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers in the United States. The company specializes in the acquisition, development and sale of affordable single-family homes and townhomes. LGI Homes operates through an integrated model that encompasses land sourcing, lot development, home construction, and post-closing customer support including warranty services.

In addition to its core homebuilding activities, LGI Homes offers ancillary services to streamline the homebuying process for its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.