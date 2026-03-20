Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Still a Buy?

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.78 and last traded at $36.8540. Approximately 52,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 280,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Sionna Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15.

Insider Activity at Sionna Therapeutics

In other news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 29,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,295,628.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,530,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,398,695.16. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,494,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798,480. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 378,618 shares of company stock worth $15,731,751. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sionna Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sionna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

About Sionna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

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