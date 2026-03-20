Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,070.00, but opened at $1,007.00. Partners Group shares last traded at $1,007.00, with a volume of 3 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Partners Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Partners Group Trading Up 1.0%

Partners Group Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,214.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,236.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62.

(Get Free Report)

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS: PGPHF) is a global private markets investment manager that specializes in private equity, private debt, private real estate and private infrastructure. The firm develops tailored investment solutions for institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. Its services include direct investments, primary fund commitments and secondary market transactions, as well as customized portfolio and advisory offerings.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Partners Group completed its initial public offering on the SIX Swiss Exchange in 2006.

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