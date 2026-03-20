Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Director Naama Halevi-Davidov Sells 93,624 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2026

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTRGet Free Report) Director Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 93,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $112,348.80. Following the sale, the director owned 368,682 shares in the company, valued at $442,418.40. The trade was a 20.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kaltura Trading Down 1.4%

Kaltura stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Kaltura, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $45.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KLTR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kaltura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaltura has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

View Our Latest Report on KLTR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaltura

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLTR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Kaltura during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Kaltura by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 276.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kaltura, Inc (NASDAQ: KLTR) is a leading provider of video technology solutions designed to empower organizations to create, manage, distribute and monetize video content at scale. The company’s cloud-native platform supports an array of use cases including enterprise communications, online learning, virtual events, media delivery and over-the-top (OTT) television services. By combining open-source roots with software-as-a-service (SaaS) flexibility, Kaltura offers organizations the ability to tailor their video workflows and integrate seamlessly with existing collaboration, learning management and content management systems.

Key offerings from Kaltura include a comprehensive video management system, live streaming and video conferencing capabilities, lecture capture for educational institutions, virtual events and webinars, and turnkey OTT solutions.

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