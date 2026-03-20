Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Down 11% – What’s Next?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.99 and last traded at $12.9950. Approximately 632,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,548,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.60 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

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View Our Latest Analysis on KC

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 10.3%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,016,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,535,000 after purchasing an additional 564,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2,541.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after buying an additional 1,086,372 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 32.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 631,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 155,788 shares in the last quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,463,000. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $5,980,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.

The company’s core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.

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