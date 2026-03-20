China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $4.93. China Minsheng shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 304 shares trading hands.

China Minsheng Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.25.

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About China Minsheng

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China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS: CMAKY) is a commercial bank that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to corporate and individual customers in the People’s Republic of China. The bank’s product suite encompasses corporate lending, small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) finance, retail banking products such as deposits and consumer loans, as well as trade finance and cash-management services for businesses.

In addition to traditional lending and deposit-taking, China Minsheng offers treasury and capital markets services, wealth management and private banking solutions, and asset-management products.

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