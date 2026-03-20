Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,248 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 546.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 98,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 83,055 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 25.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,722,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,701,000 after buying an additional 548,140 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.2% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 91,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Teradyne by 291.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $577,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Teradyne Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ TER opened at $302.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.07 and a 200 day moving average of $204.18. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $344.92.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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