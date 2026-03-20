Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,993 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in XPO were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi grew its stake in XPO by 50.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in XPO by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of XPO by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on XPO from $147.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays set a $195.00 price target on shares of XPO and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.14.

XPO Stock Down 1.4%

XPO stock opened at $187.15 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $220.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.94.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. XPO had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 3.87%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company’s operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

Further Reading

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