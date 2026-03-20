Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,615 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.69% of Vera Therapeutics worth $12,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,036,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 47.8% during the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,402,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $13,738,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $13,097,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

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Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERA opened at $41.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.64. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $56.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research set a $73.00 price target on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 5th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vera Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Vera Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Sean Grant sold 4,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $207,759.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,318.38. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 3,117 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $130,851.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 64,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,029.56. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 33,490 shares of company stock worth $1,405,910 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vera Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

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