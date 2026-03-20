KBC Group SA (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KBC Group SA (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays downgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, February 23rd.

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KBC Group Stock Up 0.1%

KBC Group stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.35. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.55. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $73.12.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KBC Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

(Get Free Report)

KBC Group is a Belgian bank-insurance group headquartered in Brussels that combines retail and commercial banking with life and non-life insurance, asset management, leasing and related financial services. The company operates an integrated bank-insurance model designed to serve both individual consumers and corporate clients, offering deposit accounts, lending and mortgage products, payment and treasury services, pension and protection insurance, investment solutions and wealth management.

The group’s banking activities include retail and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and specialized finance such as leasing and factoring.

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