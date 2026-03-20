Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI Shares Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,922 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

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Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $203.96 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $228.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.08 and its 200-day moving average is $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 52.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DRI

Darden Restaurants News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Darden Restaurants this week:

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 6,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.12, for a total transaction of $1,450,448.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,644.80. The trade was a 42.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total value of $546,393.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,761.28. This trade represents a 39.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,970. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a multi-brand, full-service restaurant company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company owns and operates a portfolio of casual and fine-dining concepts that together serve millions of guests through company-owned and franchised locations. Its well-known brands include Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, alongside other dining concepts that span Italian, American, steakhouse and upscale casual formats.

Darden’s restaurants provide a range of guest-facing services including dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering, and feature menus tailored to each brand’s positioning—Italian-American fare at Olive Garden, steaks and grilled items at LongHorn, and more premium steakhouse and chef-driven offerings at its upscale concepts.

See Also

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