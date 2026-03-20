Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $14.64 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc $PNR

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,498 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Pentair worth $14,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Pentair by 173.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,837,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,046,000 after buying an additional 1,800,669 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 106.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,236,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,944 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth $102,945,000. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $60,752,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,107,000 after acquiring an additional 514,571 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down from $128.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $117.00 price objective on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $102.00 target price on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.47.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $670,207.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,289.12. The trade was a 18.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $699,930.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,917.10. This represents a 45.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Up 0.2%

Pentair stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $113.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.58. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

Further Reading

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