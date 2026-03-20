153,822 Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 153,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Western Alliance Bancorporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. iA Financial set a $101.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. National Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $93.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.73.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.8%

WAL opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.17. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $97.23. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $890.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.69 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.24%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, the company provides a range of banking services to commercial clients, entrepreneurs and real estate developers. As one of the largest regional banks in the western United States, it focuses on relationship-driven banking solutions tailored to niche industries and growing businesses.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products, treasury management and a variety of lending services.

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