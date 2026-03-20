Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 18th.

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Gibson Energy Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of GBNXF stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

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Gibson Energy is a midstream energy services company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, that provides crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined products storage, terminalling, processing and transportation. With a network of terminals, pipelines, truck racks and processing facilities, the company serves producers, refiners, marketers and other midstream operators across Western Canada and parts of the U.S. Its comprehensive offerings include product handling, blending, distribution and marketing services tailored to meet fluctuating energy market demands.

Gibson Energy’s infrastructure portfolio includes crude oil and refined product terminals, an NGL fractionation facility and bulk storage sites strategically located near key supply basins such as the Alberta oil sands region and the U.S.

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